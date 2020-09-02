Final Miami Dolphins roster predictions: Quarterbacks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have three more days until the end of the training season and final cuts must be made.
Quarterbacks are going to be interesting this season but for the Miami Dolphins, it is likely more about the depth chart than anything else.
The Miami Dolphins have three quarterbacks on their roster and that is not likely going to change after Saturday. Barring another team losing a quarterback over these last few days, Josh Rosen is going to remain with Miami, and he should.
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Fitzpatrick is the leader on offense, the mentor to Tua Tagovailoa, and the placeholder for the franchise’s future. After missing a couple of days following the passing of his mother, Fitzpatrick was once again the first on the practice field when he returned.
Everyone in the organization loves Fitzpatrick and the only real question is whether or not he will hang up his cleats after this season or play somewhere else in 2021? For 2020, he is the opening weekend starter and after that, it will become a wait and see until he is replaced.
Josh Rosen
Fans wonder if it will be Josh Rosen that replaces Fitzpatrick this year should the offense struggle. It would make sense if the Dolphins were trying to put him in a position to succeed to facilitate trade interest in the future.
What we do know is that Rosen is not the future of the Miami Dolphins but he should be the future number two quarterback for the team and the Dolphins should eventually look at him as a long-term back-up behind Tagovailoa. He is entering his second season with the Dolphins and that is the longest he has spent in the NFL with one head coach.
Tua Tagovailoa
The future of the franchise is riding the bench in 2020, or at least until Chan Gailey and Brian Flores decide that he is ready to get on the field. Should the Dolphins get into positions where they are controlling a game late, we may see Tagoailoa doing some mop up work but I wouldn’t expect to see him on the field until after the break.
Roster
All three will make the roster and that is how it should be. Each has value and of Tagovailoa is the future. It looks to be the strongest quarterback unit since Dan Marino and Don Strock but it isn’t really that good, which says a lot about previous QB units.