Miami Dolphins opening game gets the CBS top broadcast team
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will open their 2020 season in New England against the Patriots.
We now know that the Miami Dolphins will get the top network billing when they open their season in New England.
CBS announced that their number one crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will announce the Dolphins opener in Foxboro. There is a lot of intrigue in this game despite the fact that no one is expecting the Dolphins to make a run at the division.
Miami will start Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Patriots and new quarterback Cam Newton. Newton is in line for the starting job after Jarret Stidham went down with an injury in camp.
Most of the NFL world are curious to see what kind of team the Patriots will be rather than what the Dolphins will do. Miami’s last trip to New England knocked the Patriots out of the top seed in the AFC and out of a bye-week. A week later the Titans knocked them out of the playoffs.
The Patriots have lost two games in a row at Gillette Stadium and the Dolphins could make it three in 11 days.
The season opener is coming up quickly. This weekend the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL will need to be at the league-mandated 53 man roster and later that week we will officially get our first injury reports and depth chart.
Miami will open the season as underdogs and that is to be expected. The last time Miami faced Cam Newton, the Carolina Panthers blew them out 45-21 and it wasn’t even that close. Miami fans spent the game watching Newton showboat after every touchdown, but he has been struggling to that point of the season.
Newton joined the Patriots earlier during training camp after he was released by the Panthers back in March.