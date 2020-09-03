The Miami Dolphins are looking to move on from Josh Rosen
By Nick Belotto
With the 2020 football season on the horizon, the Miami Dolphins are looking to move on from their Josh Rosen experiment.
According to multiple reports, the Miami Dolphins are fielding offers for 2018 first round pick Josh Rosen. The Dolphins used a second round pick to trade for the former top 10 pick in the 2019 offseason with the hope that the Arizona Cardinal castoff would help provide stability at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future.
Unfortunately, that stability never materialized.
Rosen went 3-10 in his fist season in Arizona before being traded to Dolphins. He was given the opportunity in the 2019 training camp to compete for the starting job against newcomer Ryan Fitzpatrick. Rosen eventually lost that battle, with Fitzpatrick earning the start for the first few weeks of the season. Ultimately, the Fitzpatrick-led offense didn’t lead to immediate success, and the team turned to Rosen for answers.
Rosen started three games for the team, all loses, that resulted in a poor stat line of 567 yards, 1 touchdown and 5 interceptions (all stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com). After his string of poor performances, Rosen was benched and never saw the field again, outside of a few snaps here and there.
He then became expendable for the Dolphins when the team draft Tua Tagovailoa to be the next franchise quarterback in Miami. Rosen competed for the starting job, but quickly fell down the depth chart.
A trade for Rosen would be beneficial for both parties involved. Rosen is not going to be the starter in Miami, barring any significant circumstances developing. Miami should push strongly to move away from the young quarterback and try to regain some sort of compensation in next year’s draft.
Rosen could also benefit from yet another change of scenery that would put him in a position to earn a starting job. Rosen has shown flashes of potential that could make him enticing to teams with older quarterbacks on the roster.