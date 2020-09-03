Final predictions for the Miami Dolphins defensive line
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have tough decisions on the defensive side of the ball come Saturday.
When the Miami Dolphins begin cutting their roster down, the defensive line could take a hit but there is a lack of depth that could force their hand.
The Dolphins currently have seven players listed as defensive tackles on their roster but since we have predicted a total of 29 players coming from the offensive side of the ball and special teams, the Dolphins defensive decisions are going to have impacts on the defensive line.
Guaranteed
Raekwon Davis
Davis has been very impressive in camp this year and Brian Flores loves the way he plays. He is without question making this roster and should see significant playing time in 2020.
Davon Godchaux
Godchaux is entering a contract year and there is no guarantee that he will be with Miami next season given the fact Miami has Christian Wilkins and the aforementioned Davis. Miami likes Godchaux but his play will dictate his salary requests next year.
Christian Wilkins
Everyone loves Wilkins, he is emerging as a star on the defensive line and a leader.
Likely to make the roster
Zach Sieler
The lack of depth sets up well for Sieler who is entering his third season in the NFL.
Likely not making it
Benito Jones
Jones has done a decent job but I’m not sure he has done enough to get on the roster this year. He will be a candidate for the PS.
Brandin Bryant
Despite a season under his belt, the Dolphins have more pressing priorities and defensive ends that can slide down if needed.
Durval Queiroz Neto
The Dolphins will likely get a practice squad exemption for Neto given the fact he is an international player as part of the NFL’s program to bring in players from around the world.
Predictions
I predict that Miami will keep Godchaux, Wilkins, Davis, and Sieler bringing the roster total to 33.