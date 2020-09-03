Fansided
Phin Phanatic

Final predictions for the Miami Dolphins defensive line

By Brian Miller

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Christian Wilkins #94 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Christian Wilkins #94 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit

The Miami Dolphins will have tough decisions on the defensive side of the ball come Saturday.

When the Miami Dolphins begin cutting their roster down, the defensive line could take a hit but there is a lack of depth that could force their hand.

The Dolphins currently have seven players listed as defensive tackles on their roster but since we have predicted a total of 29 players coming from the offensive side of the ball and special teams, the Dolphins defensive decisions are going to have impacts on the defensive line.

Guaranteed

Raekwon Davis

Davis has been very impressive in camp this year and Brian Flores loves the way he plays. He is without question making this roster and should see significant playing time in 2020.

Davon Godchaux

Godchaux is entering a contract year and there is no guarantee that he will be with Miami next season given the fact Miami has Christian Wilkins and the aforementioned Davis. Miami likes Godchaux but his play will dictate his salary requests next year.

Christian Wilkins

Everyone loves Wilkins, he is emerging as a star on the defensive line and a leader.

Offensive predictions starting with Oline. light. Related Story

Likely to make the roster

Zach Sieler

The lack of depth sets up well for Sieler who is entering his third season in the NFL.

Likely not making it

Benito Jones

Jones has done a decent job but I’m not sure he has done enough to get on the roster this year. He will be a candidate for the PS.

Brandin Bryant

Despite a season under his belt, the Dolphins have more pressing priorities and defensive ends that can slide down if needed.

Durval Queiroz Neto

The Dolphins will likely get a practice squad exemption for Neto given the fact he is an international player as part of the NFL’s program to bring in players from around the world.

Predictions

I predict that Miami will keep Godchaux, Wilkins, Davis, and Sieler bringing the roster total to 33.

Home/Dolphins News