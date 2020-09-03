An improved Miami Dolphins LB group makes predictions difficult
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins improved their linebacker group but it still isn’t an easy prediction.
When the Miami Dolphins start making cuts, it will be interesting to see how they shave the linebacker group for the 2020 season.
In our next position prediction, we move on to the linebackers where the Dolphins have worked to improve. We have 33 roster spots to go and have yet to include the cornerbacks, safeties, and defensive ends. It’s going to be a tight race to the finish line.
Guaranteed
Kyle Van Noy
The Dolphins are expecting Van Noy to be the defensive leader on and off the field. Miami made him a free agent priority and no one knows the Brian Flores defense better.
Jerome Baker
Hard to believe Miami got him in the middle rounds. He has emerged as a great addition to the team who is solid in both run support and coverage. He is another leader on defense and calls the coverage schemes.
Sam Eguavoen
Miami got to see him last year and was impressed. It was a smart move bringing him onto the team in 2019 and is one of the reasons Miami traded Raekwon McMillan last week.
Kamu Grugier-Hill
Grugier-Hill has had a very good off-season and camp for the Dolphins and should see plenty of playing time this year as he and Equavoen should rotate often to keep the group fresh.
Not quite guaranteed
Trent Harris
The injury to Vince Biegel brought Harris back to the team but has he done enough to warrant a roster spot? He is on the outside edge.
Andrew Van Ginkel
The Dolphins love him out of college but an injury derailed his rookie season. Now he is healthy looking for a chance.
Elandon Roberts
Of the three guys on the outside who are not quite guaranteed, Roberts is probably the closest to being one. He should have an edge on the other two.
Will be cut
Kylan Johnson and Calvin Munson
There simply are not enough reps and no pre-season games didn’t help.
Predictions
Honestly, this one isn’t easy after the first group but I’m going to go with the following. Van Noy, Baker, Eguavoen, Grugier-Hill, Roberts, and Van Ginkel. I think Miami will cut Trent Harris.
Our roster totals now stand at 39 players combined.