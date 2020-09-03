Miami Dolphins defensive ends cuts should be pretty easy to make
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hoping their edge rushers will be better than last year but that isn’t saying much.
When the Miami Dolphins cut down to 53, the defensive end position is going to be a lacking unit without much depth.
Only four players are listed as defensive ends on the Dolphins roster and that is o.k. because Miami will use combinations to generate a pass rush from the outside. Defensive end isn’t the same position it was under Adam Gase or Joe Philbin as Brian Flores uses linebackers up on the line and safeties as linebackers. They still need to examine the unit, however.
Guaranteed roster spots
The Dolphins brought Lawson in from Buffalo with the hopes that a new situation will get him back on the track he had when he was drafted in round one. Lawson has a lot of upside and if he can continue to develop the Dolphins will have gotten a bargain.
Everyone seems to be impressed with Ogbah this off-season but of course, fans haven’t had the chance to give the eye-ball test just yet and local media have been reluctant to make any real comments given league rules but he has a lot of upside and could have an impact all season long after missing last year due to injury with the Chiefs.
Jason Strowbridge
Strowbridge has had a good camp and has shown signs that things are starting to click. The drafted rookie still has to develop but is trending early. That is good news for the Dolphins who need the depth.
Will be cut
Tyshun Render
The undrafted rookie faced an uphill battle from the start but the Dolphins will need him on the practice squad in case they need him during the season.
Prediction
It would be a shock if any of the above three guaranteed players do not make the roster. We have not moved up to 42 players.