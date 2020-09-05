Dolphins’ Brian Flores on Josh Rosen “You can’t hit on every trade”
By Brian Miller
Josh Rosen is gone and today, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, fielded questions about him.
Brian Flores isn’t a coach that throws players, even Josh Rosen, under a bus and speaking with the media this morning, he is saying the right things.
Josh Rosen cost the Dolphins two draft picks including a 2nd round pick in the 2019 draft. Now, a year later and three games started, Rosen is looking for a new team.
Flores spoke with the media today and told them that Rosen was doing better and has a lot of talent but at the same time, he said he was doing what was right for the Miami Dolphins.
These decisions are made by Flores and Chris Grier but obviously Rosen wasn’t a smart trade and making the deal worse was the fact Miami traded two picks for him.
Flores was asked about the trade for Rosen and he said that last year, they thought it was a good trade for the Dolphins and then said that not all trades or draft picks work out.
If there is good news for Dolphins fans, Grier doesn’t waste time with mistakes. Whether we like it or not, when the team makes a mistake, they get rid of that mistake rather quickly. We saw that earlier when Miami cut 5th round pick, Curtis Weaver.
The Dolphins may not be worried about blowing some draft picks but at some point, they need to do a better job of evaluating that talent and deciding whether it is worth the risk before they do it. As for Rosen, it wasn’t a bad trade idea but Miami needed to be more patient with the development of that player.