Josh Rosen becomes another Miami Dolphins 2nd round QB failure
By Brian Miller
Josh Rosen has been released and with it he becomes another 2nd round Miami Dolphins failure.
Someone may want to tell the Miami Dolphins management that drafting a quarterback in the 2nd round is a bad thing, right Josh Rosen?
Since Dan Marino left the Dolphins, the 2nd round has been a very poor place to find a quarterback. Oh, the Dolphins have tried but they have failed. Repeatedly. Now, Josh Rosen becomes yet another in a line of big mistakes.
For years the Dolphins couldn’t seem to anything in the 2nd round but then again, their drafting ability for almost a decade really didn’t yield a whole lot. The trade that brought Josh Rosen to Miami was looked at as a trade with little risk and potentially high reward but instead, it wasn’t meant to be.
The Dolphins wasted a 2nd round pick on Rosen, there is no denying it. Had he stayed with the Dolphins he may have carved out a niche as a back-up, maybe developed into a player that had value down the road. Instead, we are adding him to a list that frankly, needs to end.
We can trace Miami’s 2nd-round QB woes all the way back to 2004 when the Dolphins sent the Eagles a 2nd round pick for A.J. Feely. Here is how Rosen stacks up to the Dolphins’ mistakes.
2004 – A.J. Feeley
Feeley lasted one season with the Dolphins and was released. He eventually joined the Eagles in 2006 again. In his one season, he started 8 of 11 games and went 3-5 throwing 11 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
2006 – Daunte Culpepper
Culpepper spent one season with the Dolphins and was released by Cam Cameron and Randy Mueller. In his one year with the Dolphins, he started four games with a 1-3 record throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.
2007 – John Beck
Miami Drafted John Beck out of BYU where he made four starts as a rookie and then was released the following year. He posted 1 touchdown and three interceptions.
2008 – Chad Henne
The first of Bill Parcell’s 2nd round blunders, Henne gets the nod for being Miami’s best QB taken in round two either by trade or draft. Henne lasted four years with Miami starting 31 games. He threw for 31 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He is also still in the league.
2009 – Pat White
Bill Parcells thought he could milk the Wild Cat with a quarterback who was more capable of running the football. Drafted in the 2nd round, While played in one game, never through a pass, had a few rushes and got knocked out of the NFL with a big hit from a Steelers linebacker.
2019 – Josh Rosen
Rosen has to be one of the most unlucky players in NFL history. He was drafted 10th overall by the Cardinals in 2018, then the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray the following year number one overall. Rosen was then traded to the Dolphins in the 2nd round of the 2019 draft where he started three games, was pulled in the 4th quarter of one of those, threw one touchdown and five interceptions in his one season. Miami drafted his replacement a year later and now, he is looking for a new team.
To rank them all by production would put the list at Chad Henne, A.J. Feeley, Daunte Culpepper, Josh Rosen, John Beck, and Pat White. Needless to say, it’s pretty sad when you can’t beat out Culpepper but then again, did Rosen really get much of a chance to develop in Miami? We will leave that up to you to decide.