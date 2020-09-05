Miami Dolphins make trade for RB/Returner Lynn Bowden, Jr.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are trimming their roster but they are also adding to it with Lynn Bowden, Jr.
As the Miami Dolphins trim their roster to 53, Lynn Bowden, Jr. puts a wrench into the predictions but the question is why did the Raiders get rid of him?
Lynn Bowden, Jr. was drafted in the third round of this past April’s draft by the Las Vegas Raiders and now, he is no longer a Raider but instead, moving on to the Dolphins via a trade.
According to a reporter by Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are sending a 4th round pick in 2021 for Bowden and 6th round pick.
The Dolphins acquired an extra 4th round pick earlier this week when they traded Raekwon McMillan and a 5th rounder to the Raiders. Now it appears they may be sending it back.
Bowden seems to be a lot like Malcolm Perry. He was a receiver for the Kentucky Wildcats and also played quarterback. The Raiders moved him to running back but he wasn’t much of a fit. In Miami, he will get a chance to play receiver.
How this will affect Perry’s chances of making the roster are not known.
Bowden will give the Dolphins some interesting talent at WR. He is dynamic and can create yardage from anywhere on the field. He is quick and elusive but his versatility is what Miami may be drawn to.
The Dolphins are still closing in on the 53 final and have a little bit of time to get to that number. Most of their cuts were made this morning and last night.
JustBlogBaby.com, a FanSided site that covers the Raiders, recently wrote a big article about Bowden and how Raiders fans should be excited over a specific “hype” video, in the player below.
For whatever reason, the 80th overall pick did not make the impact on his coaches in Las Vegas but the Dolphins will get a chance to see if he is all hype or substance.