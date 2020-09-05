Miami Dolphins are now at 53 man roster but more changes coming
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL are now at 53 man rosters but that will change.
For the Miami Dolphins, the turnover will continue tomorrow as the team fills out their practice squad and likely add free agents.
With hundreds of players now looking for work, the bottom of the Miami Dolphins roster isn’t set just yet. The Dolphins will most assuredly look to pick up a player or two off the free agent/waiver wire in the next 24 hours meaning that if a player is sitting at the bottom, they may not be there at all come Monday.
Overall, the Dolphins are going with a balanced team with minor surprises throughout the process. Josh Rosen was the biggest surprise but even that isn’t Earth-shattering considering the Dolphin’s future is Tua Tagovailoa.
Here is a look at the not-quite-final but final for now 53 man Dolphins roster.
QB (2) – Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa
Note: The Dolphins will likely sign Jake Ruddock at some point unless he is still eligible for the practice squad in which case he will get added there.
RB (5) – Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Patrick Laird, Myles Gaskin, Chandler Cox (FB)
WR (7) – DeVante Parker, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, Lynn Bowden, Jr., Mack Hollins, Preston Williams, Malcolm Perry
This will be an interesting unit this year. Both Perry and newcomer Lynn Bowden are extremely versatile and can line up at WR, RB, and even QB. The Dolphins are staying young here as well going with undrafted Mack Hollins. He had a good camp and it is good to see him make the squad. (For now).
TE (3) – Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen
OL (9) – Julien Davenport, Jesse Davis, Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Robert Hunt, Solomon Kindley, Michael Dieter, Ted Karras, and Adam Pankey
Of the nine players, three are rookies and one has one year under his belt.
Special Teams – Matt Haack – punter, Jason Sanders – kicker, Blake Ferguson – long snapper
Defense
DE (3) – Shaq Lawson, Jason Strowbridge, Emmanuel Ogbah
DT (4) – Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux, Raekwon Davis, and Zach Sieler
LB (7) – Elandon Roberts, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kyle Van Noy, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, Calvin Munson
CB (5) – Nik Needham, Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene, Jamal Perry
S (5) – Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Brandon Jones, Kavon Frazier, Clayton Fejedelem
That is the 2020 Miami Dolphins post-camp 53 man roster. Again, things will be fluid for a couple of days.