Miami Dolphins coordinators announce where they will call games from
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins first game is less than a week away and the coaches are ready.
Miami Dolphins fans have made a big deal out of where coaches call games from but the media really seems to make it a big deal.
Every year we hear about where a coach is going to call their gameplans from. It is almost a yearly segue into the season’s opener. Sometimes, it’s the head coach who you should ask. Take Adam Gase, no one bothered to ask him where he would be calling his offense because he was the head coach, but it was a big deal when he was sitting on the bench drawing up plays while the defense was on the field.
It made sense that Matt Burke would be on the sidelines because Gase was not involved in the defense at all. Fast forward to 2020 and we get the news that Miami’s new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator will be calling their games from…
Last year, Chad O’Shea called his games from the field, but Chan Gailey will return to the coaches’ box because he likes having a wider view of the field. This makes sense as he should be able to monitor defensive changes. Will it translate to better offensive production? We will have to wait for that.
On defense, new coordinator Josh Boyer has told the media that he will call his game from the field. He feels it is important to be with the players whereas Gailey doesn’t want to be distracted by the volume of people on the sidelines. Hopefully, all of it workout. It will be fun to see what Boyer brings to a defense that is designed by head coach Brian Flores. Conversely, what does Chan Gailey still have to offer an NFL offense? We will find that out soon enough as well.