Miami Dolphins already see drop in point spread against New England
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are underdogs against the Patriots in week one but how big will that spread be?
When the Miami Dolphins opened the game week, they did so as 7.5 point underdogs but that line has changed since it opened and could change again.
Miami is still listed as an underdog and that is not going to change. The spread however is changing and if you are one of those who bet on games, you may want to follow this one closely.
The current spread has the Dolphins +6.5 which is down a full point since the early week lines came out. The thing is, this may be a pretty good bet. Bovada.com has the current lines and they are worth tracking.
With the Patriots placing Damien Harris on IR and the fact that no one really knows what the Patriots offense is going to look like with Cam Newton at quarterback or the lack of receiver quality, the Patriots could be in a position to straight-up lose this game and if they do, that 6.5 point spread could look good in your wallet.
Now I’m not saying you should gamble, I personally do not but I do find it interesting that for a change, the Dolphins and Patriots spread isn’t double digits. The last time the Dolphins played the Patriots, in Foxboro to end the 2019 regular season, Miami sent the Patriots out of a bye week which hindered their post-season chances. Of course, they lost a week later.
The Dolphins could close to within four points by the end of the week so if this is of interest to you, keep an eye on the numbers.