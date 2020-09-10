Miami Dolphins defense vs the New England Patriots offense
How well the Miami Dolphins defense can play against the Patriots offense is a big key to victory.
Here is who has the edge as we look at the matchup of the Miami Dolphins defense vs the New England Patriots offense for their week one matchup.
Finally, we have made it to the start of the NFL season. Although the season will look very different from health and safety measures in place for safety with COVID, we are at least going to have football played. With the first Dolphins game will be on the 13th of September against the Patriots in Foxborough. With the rosters finalized, let’s take a look at the matchups for the Dolphins Defense vs the Patriots Offense.
Offensive line vs Defensive line – One of the strengths of the Patriots has been their offensive lines and the amount of protection that they have been able to provide a great deal of protection to Tom Brady for so long. It will be interesting to see how they adjust to protecting a mobile quarterback in Cam Newton.
The defensive line for the Dolphins certainly went through its share of growing pains last season and new players added through the draft will add an extra dimension to the defensive looks the Dolphins can give. Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux return and add rookies, Raekwon Davis and Jason Strowbridge. Although the current health situation has altered typical offseason routines, the balance between veterans and rookies will bode well for the Dolphins as the season progresses.
Edge – New England offensive line, they have been good for so long. It is difficult to go against that unit. Although I like the progress and the direction that the defensive line is on.