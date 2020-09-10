Miami Dolphins week one television map puts 69% in viewing area
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be the featured CBS broadcast in week one and you have a good chance of seeing the game.
This weekend you may not need NFL Sunday Ticket to catch the Miami Dolphins opener against the Patriots as 69% of the country will see it.
506Sports.com has the latest viewing maps available and there is a large swathe of pink representing Miami and New England. For the rest of the country? Hope you one of two things. 1: Sunday Ticket or 2: A state that has opened bars and restaurants.
The latter of those two is going to be tricky considering each state has COVID rules in place and each state is different for the most part. Some states have not allowed bars to be open and others have while restaurants also vary from state to state.
The largest group comes through the middle states and then nothing once you get past Arizona. Las Vegas and Caroline dominate most of the western U.S. and are in yellow. The Jets and Bills are all local with the brown shading in New York indicating regional coverage.
Cleveland and Baltimore are a little more spread with the light purple indication on the above map. Indianapolis and Jacksonville will be seen as more regional coverages as well in both Indiana and northern Florida and southeastern Georgia.
Lastly, the Chargers and the Bengals will be seen in Southern California and in Seattle.
While the Dolphins will cover most of the country the mid-Atlantic states are dominated by the Ravens and Panthers games as expected.
If you do not have Direct TV there are other ways of watching the games but they will require you to do some internet research first in order to find a streaming site that doesn’t get shut down.