NFL weekly game predictions: Week one has finally arrived
By Brian Miller
NFL weekly game predictions are here as week one has finally arrived.
The NFL season is about to kick off with the first game of the season tonight so that can only mean it is time to predict the first week’s games.
Throughout the season we will post our predictions for the weekly games in case you want to play along and see how you do compared to me. Then you can comment each week at how much I blew it and you nailed it.
This week is a full slate as the 2020 season kicks off tonight with the Chiefs and Texans. Despite the crazy off-season, the COVID restrictions, no pre-season games, delayed contact practices, players opting out, no minicamps or OTAs, and limited to no fans in the stands, football is still arriving.
Texans @ Chiefs
The defending Super Bowl champions will not get an easy opener against the Texans but they still should not have a problem winning this game. The question is how quickly each team will start offensively. Expect a more sloppy week one by every team this year but tonight will be special because football is returning.
Chiefs win