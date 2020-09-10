This is not the week to start Miami Dolphins players in fantasy football
By Brian Miller
Fantasy football season arrived in August but now the season is going to start and Miami Dolphins should not be starting.
Starting a Miami Dolphins player to kick-off your 2020 fantasy football season isn’t a very good idea right now and has nothing to do with NE.
With the start of the 2020 season ready to begin with tonights Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans throwdown, you may be or should be pouring over your rosters but this week it is not about digging deep into your roster and that is where Dolphins players should have been drafted.
The good news is that Dolphins players were drafted this year. DeVante Parker tended to be the higher player drafted but even Mike Gesicki and both Jordan Howard and Matt Breida found their way on fantasy rosters. Preston Williams has been drafted too and his value may increase as the season moves along.
The problem Dolphins players will have in week one is simply we don’t know what the Dolphins are going to roll out come Sunday.
DeVante Parker – Parker has been out of practice for the better part of two weeks with a tweaked hamstring. He is questionable right now but is expected to play. Still, his return to practice has been a soft one and there could be some lingering effects of the missed time.
Preston Williams – While Williams could be the bigger target on Sunday, his value too is still low. Starting Williams this week isn’t smart because the Patriots field two very good corners and that could diminish his opportunities.
Mike Gesicki – Unless you, like me, failed to draft a TE until the final round, you probably didn’t draft Gesicki. He could turn out to be a solid addition and maybe even a steal by year’s end but right now, you shouldn’t be starting him with Chan Gailey as the OC, unless of course, you didn’t draft another tight end.
Ryan Fitzpatrick – If you are considering starting Fitzpatrick then we can assume your entire draft was messed up from the start and you probably won’t win your league anyway, so in that case, start him.
Jordan Howard – Howard has the most upside of the Dolphins players this week but the Dolphins offensive line is a question mark and until we know how they will perform, they are starting two rookies, it’s best to wait and see how the RB’s can perform.
Matt Breida – Unlike Howard, there is some value to Breida in that he could be valuable as a flex option in PPR leagues. Breida should see some decent target numbers this week and I wouldn’t be surprised if he scores about seven points combine yardage and catches but that isn’t enough to start him unless you are in a really deep league.