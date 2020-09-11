Miami Dolphins final injury report looks good for week one
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins final week one injury report is out and it looks good for the team.
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face the New England Patriots and a short time ago the team released their final injury report of the week.
Only one player appears to be heading towards the “out” status ahead of Sunday. Safety and special teams ace Clayton Fejedelem is listed as doubtful after suffering a pectoral injury in practice. With Fejedelem possibly out, Miami will likely keep Kavon Frazier active.
The skill positions looked uneasy mid-week where both DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki were listed with limited practice statuses. Parker has a hamstring issue and Gesicki is dealing with a glute injury. Both were limited earlier this week but both were full participants in Friday’s sessions.
On the defensive side of the ball, Miami will have Xavien Howard and Byron Jones back as both have been cleared to play. You can read more here.
Other injuries that were on the report this week included Preston Williams with a limited session on Wednesday and again on Thursday with a knee issue. He has been cleared and full participation was seen on Friday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa probably won’t play on Sunday but he too was a full practice participant and will be ready if needed. I know that geeks out a lot of Dolphins fans.
Finally, Kyle Van Noy who has had a hand issue was a full participant as well but his status, as with most of the others has not really been in doubt.
The Dolphins will need all of their players healthy as they face an as still yet unknown Patriots team without Tom Brady.