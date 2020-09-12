Why the Miami Dolphins seasons could be the start of something beautiful
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans have waited decades for a return to prominence and this year maybe it.
No one is expecting the Miami Dolphins to be division winners in the AFC East, but many believe that they will be a much-improved football team.
So if they are not going to the playoffs, not challenging for the division, why is this year going to be beautiful?
Change.
The Dolphins gutted their roster last year and no one had any expectations sans one, get the first overall pick in the draft and take Tua Tagovailoa. Well, the Dolphins didn’t get that number one pick because they were surprisingly better than four other teams. Why? Because Brian Flores looks to be the real deal as a head coach.
Yet, we have to ask one question, did the football God’s shine down on the Dolphins finally with an awkward tackle of Tagovailoa? Had he not been hurt he wouldn’t have fallen to five. The Dolphins may have traded the farm to move up and we would be looking at a completely different rookie class if that had happened.
Here are three reasons that the Dolphins 2020 season could be a beautiful thing!