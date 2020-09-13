Few surprises as Miami Dolphins release their week one inactive list
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and the Patriots have released their inactive lists for today’s game.
There are no real surprises with the Miami Dolphins inactive list that includes a few rookies as they square off today against the Patriots.
The 2020 Dolphins season kicks off in just over an hour and the Dolphins hopefully are ready to go. There are few surprises ahead of the game.
Today’s inactives include three rookies.
Malcolm Perry – This is a mild surprise but only because fans have wanted to see him in action since the Dolphins drafted him in the 7th round last April. It will now be at least another week before we get to see his speed. Still, the fact that a 7th round pick is sitting out the game really isn’t a surprise.
Lynn Bowden, Jr. – The recent addition and rookie will not play to start the season and this has no surprises as it is announced. Bowden has been with the Dolphins less than a week.
Adam Pankey – Pankey beat out Shaq Calhoun for a job but he literally is one of the bottom ten players on the roster right now and still has to develop.
Clayton Fejedelem – Fejedelem is an injury scratch as he has been dealing with a pec injury since last week.
Jason Strowbridge – A mild surprise that the rookie isn’t getting a shot at opening day but the Dolphins are confident in their edge rushers and Strowbridge is still a little raw.
For the Patriots, only LB Josh Uche is a surprise scratch for Patriots fans. He joins Jarrett Stidham, TE Dalton Keene, LB Cassh Maluia, and OL Korey Cunningham.