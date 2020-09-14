Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with Ryan Fitzpatrick the starter.
Brian Flores told the local media today that Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback in week two.
What he didn’t say is how long Ryan Fitzpatrick would remain the starting QB.
Fitzpatrick had a lovely three-interception day on Sunday but still showed off his grit and determination. Fitzpatrick still plays as though he is a young “whipper-snapper” but the reality is that his days in the NFL are numbered.
During and after the game, many were voicing their frustrations with Fitzpatrick and despite my own personal tongue-in-cheek call for Tua Tagovailoa, there were plenty who feel that earlier may be better.
Next week though, it will be Fitzpatrick and he will face a defense that is as good or better than the Patriots. Compounding the issue is that Chan Gailey is not very exciting as an offensive coordinator.
Beyond next week, it is a “who really knows” situation. The Dolphins can’t be quick to throw Tagovailoa into the fray. While he is medically cleared, this is the NFL and one bone-crushing tackle can send him back. He needs time to pick up the nuances of the game but at some point, you have to let him go.
This is another problem that Brian Flores will face. If Fitzpatrick struggles again next week and continues to do so, you have to replace him whether you want to or not. Last year Flores made it a point that he would play the players that gave them the best chance to win and if Fitzpatrick isn’t giving you that opportunity, you have to put him on the sideline.