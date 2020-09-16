Miami Dolphins likely MVP against the Buffalo Bills this week
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will open Hard Rock Stadium this week against the Buffalo Bills.
Two weeks and two division rivals as the Miami Dolphins host the Bills but these are your probable offensive and defensive MVPs.
When this week’s game kicks off the Dolphins are going to have to find a way to shut down Josh Allen. Not in the passing game but containment and they can do that. It isn’t going to be easy and players will have to very disciplined but Miami has the secondary to make it happen.
There are keys to the game that we are still breaking down and later this week we will layout for you what Miami has to do to win but these two players stand out as the top guys to garner MVP consideration when the game is over, and they will be keys to the success of both sides of the ball.
The Bills defense is very good, one of the best in the NFL but that doesn’t mean Miami can’t move the ball. The trick is to play the match-ups that work best for the Dolphins.
Last week Miami struggled against the Patriots but a lot of that in my opinion was Chan Gailey’s one-dimensional offense and failure to use one of his best weapons.
Mike Gesicki.
This week’s offensive MVP should be Mike Gesicki and if he is not, then Chan Gailey should be fired. The Bills don’t have to stack the line to stop the Dolphins rushing attack because it really is non-existent right now. They don’t have to play in dime packages because Miami’s receivers match pretty much one-on-one with the really good corners. More importantly, Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t accurate enough to get the ball consistently to his WRs who will face tough coverage.
The key is going to be Mike Gesicki. Gesicki was hardly used last week which is not a surprise because Chan Gailey doesn’t know how to use TEs and really never has. He needs to figure it out because Gesicki is being wasted.
Gesicki has the body mass to match-up with linebackers and the speed to stay ahead of them. He can go up for the ball and should be able to shield the defenders. The Bills pass rush is also pretty good and if Fitzpatrick doesn’t have a lot of time, he should be looking for Gesicki. Although, I imagine he will dump off to running backs instead.
Noah Igbinoghene
Defensively, the Dolphins need to focus almost entirely on Josh Allen. The secondary matches up well with the Bills receivers and Xavien Howard and Byron Jones should be able to handle the outside without safety support. That being said, Bobby McCain or Eric Rowe could have a field day with overthrown passes by Allen. He tends to do that.
Igbinoghene became the youngest player to play in an NFL game for the Miami Dolphins last week and had a decent but quiet game as Cam Newton really didn’t throw into his direction. If I am Josh Boyer, Igbinoghene is may shadow recruit for week two and I am putting on Josh Allen the entire game. He goes back to pass, Igbinoghene needs to keep in front of him while pressure forces him to move out of the pocket or upfield.
Igbinoghene is a young player that really has the potential to blow a game up and if Miami had used him exclusively to stop just Cam Newton, the Dolphins may have been in position to win that game.