Miami Dolphins replace Ken Webster with Cordrea Tankersley on PS
By Brian Miller
Cordrea Tankersley is getting another shot with the Miami Dolphins replacing Ken Webster.
The Miami Dolphins have made some moves on the practice squad and they have brought back Cordrea Tankersley to replace corner Ken Webster.
Webster was signed off the Dolphins practice squad by the San Francisco 49’ers so the Dolphins had a spot to fill. The former Dolphins draft pick was released this off-season and now gets another shot to impress the coaches.
Tankersley has struggled since arriving via the draft in 2017. A third-round pick out of Clemson, Tankersley played pretty well for a rookie but in 2018 his game dropped off. Injuries have been a problem as well.
In 2018, Tankersley played in only six games, and in 2019, he missed the entire season.
On the other hand, Webster has also missed significant time. He was signed off the practice squad by the 49’ers and the Dolphins also placed LB Kylan Johnson on the PS injured list. To replace him, the Dolphins signed offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier.
Gauthier was signed by the Jaguars last December by the Jacksonville Jaguars off the Patriots practice squad. In August, he was waived and signed the following day by the Jaguars and then released again.
The Patriots signed him on the 12th of August and released him during final cuts. He has been a street free agent since. Gauthier is listed as a center and played his college years at the University of Miami.
The Dolphins could use some depth along the line but Gauthier is more likely just a fill-in, for now, to help on the scouting units.