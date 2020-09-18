Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills history: The last few games are all Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins hold an 11 game lead over the Buffalo Bills all-time but it is starting to dwindle.
The Miami Dolphins have won 61 games and lost 50 games to the Bills and they have tied once but the last three match-ups have all been Buffalo.
Over the course of the last four seasons, the Dolphins haven’t played the Bills very well and while at times the scores have looked relatively close, there used to be a time when a 10-point loss was considered a blowout. Miami’s standards have changed over the last 20 years.
The last time the two clubs met was last year of course. The Dolphins lost in November 37-20 and in October they lost 31-21 and it wasn’t that close. Miami has struggled against their rivals but it is hard to pinpoint exactly why considering the Bills have gone through a rebuild and retool as well.
All things being equal, we can point to coaching as some of the problems. Basically, Joe Philbin and Adam Gase just weren’t very good coaches and Brian Flores has a team that was gutted and is being rebuilt.
These are the growing pains that we have to endure and this weekend may not be much different. That could change though by the second meeting later this year.
In 2018, the Dolphins lost 42-17 ending the Adam Gase era against them. The last win against the Bills came earlier that year in Miami when the Dolphins won 21-17.
Miami has lost seven of the last ten against the Bills and unless things get changed this week, that will increase to eight of 11.
In the last meeting, Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, both over 20 yards and ran another in. The Bills had 424 net yards with 168 on the ground. Last week Miami gave up over 200 yards rushing.