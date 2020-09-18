Dolphins: Nothing to lose with Antonio Calloway after added suspension
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have nothing to lose by keeping WR Antonio Calloway after his suspension was extended.
It has been reported that Antonio Calloway will no longer be able to join the Dolphins in a couple of weeks after the NFL increased his suspension.
The NFL announced today that Calloway will not be eligible to return to the Dolphins until after the team’s seventh game. He was scheduled to return after week three. The Dolphins have him on the practice squad suspended list.
Calloway has a lot of talent but he not been able to stick around the NFL. Drafted by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He made his first appearance as a starter replacing Josh Gordon who was injured. He had a decent game and his 2018 was average but he showed promise.
In 2019, Calloway was suspended for four games after violating the league’s substance abuse policies. The Browns released him after he was reinstated as he showed up late for practices and meetings. They re-signed him later but he was suspended for 10 games by the NFL, the final seven of 2019, and the first three of 2020.
Now, he will need to wait a little longer having an additional four games attached. Another suspension will be indefinite in all likelihood.
For the Dolphins, there is no reason to not simply keep him, at least for now. He isn’t taking up a roster spot and isn’t getting paid but another infraction will almost certainly spell the end to his career, at least with the Dolphins.
Miami signed Calloway on to the practice squad on September 7th.