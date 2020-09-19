Miami Dolphins will only get regional coverage on Sunday
By Brian Miller
If you are hoping to get the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, you’re probably out of luck.
When the Miami Dolphins open Hard Rock Stadium for the season on Sunday, most out of market Dolphins fans will not get the game.
The NFL Sunday Ticket is the best and maybe the only way for Dolphins fans to watch this Sunday’s game against the Bills because the CBS coverage of that game will be regional only.
According to 506 Sports, the CBS coverage of the game has been relegated to just upstate western New York and South Florida.
Yes, those areas in yellow are the only places that will get the Dolphins game on Sunday. So if you are outside of Buffalo and Miami you are likely out of luck.
Of course, Sunday NFL ticket will have the game if you are lucky enough to have it or know someone who might have it but don’t use the TV app. If you do know someone that has it and watches through DTV then ask them for their subscription information and log in to the app itself on your television devices and you both can enjoy the game.
The big game for this week’s CBS cast will be Denver at Pittsburgh with the Giants and Chicago eating up most of the mid-western states.
The Dolphins game will get Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta calling from the studio box and that is a far cry from the Tony Romo and Jim Nantz team of a week ago. Kick-off is at 1:00 and around 13,000 fans are expected to attend the game live as Miami keeps restrictions in place for the season.