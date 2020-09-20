5 things that seem to not have changed with the Miami Dolphins in years
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been going through “culture” changes for the better part of a decade but some things don’t change.
Later this year we may find out if the Miami Dolphins have solved their quarterback issue and if they haven’t then that too will not have changed.
It has been a long time since the Miami Dolphins were a relevant football team. A very, very long time. It isn’t because the New England Patriots have been so good at cheating, it’s because the Dolphins have just been bad.
With one game completed in the 2020 season and the 2nd game being played against the Bills today, is it fair to point out things that have not changed in Miami over the past decade or so? While it may not be fair to the 2020 Dolphins, if week one was an indication, then yes, we should be able to.
We have seen coaching changes on both sides of the ball and at head coach but we also consistently see those new coaches making the same mistakes as the previous coaches. Brian Flores gets a pass, for now. He has that young team but his coaching staff must do better, especially Chan Gailey who has been in the league long enough to figure out how to get creative. The fact he hasn’t yet, should be a cause for concern.