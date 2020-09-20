At the half: Miami Dolphins struggles continue against the Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are at the half and very few things are going right against the visiting Bills.
Today, the Miami Dolphins are playing the Bills but it is Buffalo’s mistakes that are keeping the Dolphins hanging on in a close game.
Miami is down by seven points but it has more to do with the Bills and not the Dolphins that the game is close. Miami entered the game as a home team underdog but it the Bills have been shooting themselves in the foot.
The Dolphins have consistently given up big plays since the start. Rookie Noah Igbinoghene has been playing as the starting outside corner after Byron Jones went down on the first series with a groin issue.
Miami’s clear MVP has been Matt Haack who has kept the Bills pinned to start but it hasn’t kept Buffalo from moving the ball. Buffalo had over 300 yards combined in the first half alone and unless the Dolphins can find a way to tighten up the defense, it is going to get ugly.
Offensively, the Dolphins have had two big plays with Mike Gesicki but they have only gone to him twice. Once again, the Dolphins are turning to Myles Gaskin instead of Jordan Howard or Matt Breida.
Miami has generated some decent yards when they have gone to DeVante Parker who has the Dolphins only touchdown, a two-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick. That TD was set up by a great catch on the sideline by Preston Williams.
The biggest issues Miami has faced are as follows:
Big pass plays to Josh Allen.
The Dolphins have done a good job keeping Allen from making plays with his legs but the defensive secondary has struggled to keep him from throwing the ball well. He has missed on sevaral passes or this could be a lot worse.
Dolphins run defense is way too inconsistent
Miami’s run defense has looked good and then totally blown tackles and this has been a back-and-forth issue through two quarters.
Secondary is having issues
Miami’s defensive secondary is giving up big chunk yards to receivers that are keeping the Bills drives moving. 3rd and long has not been a big problem for the Bills today.
Miami’s running game remains a mystery
I still can’t figure out if the Dolphins are making Myles Gaskin a featured back or are trying to match him up with the opposing defense. Gaskin is a decent runner but honestly, I think there are better options.