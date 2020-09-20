Miami Dolphins inactives for week two does not include Lynn Bowden
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins inactives for week two does not include Lynn Bowden, Jr., is that a surprise?
Both the Miami Dolphins inactives and the Buffalo Bills list doesn’t include any real surprises ahead of today’s game at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins will keep rookies Malcolm Perry and Jason Strowbridge on the bench this week and Safety Clayton Fejedelem who is close to returning after a peck injury will remain sidelined this week as well.
Tackle Adam Pankey and Elandon Roberts round the group out. Roberts was ruled out late last week with a concussion.
The name that is not on this list is DeVante Parker who will suit up but his play could be limited due to his hamstring issues. Last week he missed the 2nd half of the game. Miami may want to take it easy with him today to make sure he has no recurrence.
On the Bills side of the field, nothing is a surprise either. Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, and Del’Shawn Phillips were all ruled out on Friday. That is a big loss of three linebackers for the Bills. QB Jake Fromm will also be inactive as will running back T.J. Yeldon, guard Ike Boettger, and tight end Lee Smith.
Kick-off is an hour away and it is reported to be very hot in Miami but then again, it is always hot in Miami. Hopefully today we will see more of Noah Igbinoghene who I believe will be a big part of the Dolphins defense today, if he is in fact on the field. Miami will suit up nine rookies from last April’s draft class this afternoon.