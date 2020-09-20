Miami Dolphins host Bills with 91 degrees and chance of showers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host the Bills today and Mother Nature could make an appearance.
By the time the 2nd half of today’s Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills game starts, rain could be in the forecast, but who would that benefit?
Today’s game time temperatures in Miami Gardens will fluctuate between high-80s and low 90s but as we all know, the “feel like” temperature will be a few degrees more. Playing in Miami is never fun for a northern team in September.
In addition to the hot weather, scattered thunderstorms are expected in the area with a 10% chance prior to the game increasing to a 55% chance by the end of the game. In Miami, a 50% chance typically means, you can expect rain.
The good news is torrential downpours are not expected which means field conditions will not be a problem. If it does rain, however, who benefits the most?
Typically, the passing games suffer in bad weather but that should have almost no bearing on today’s game and if it does, Miami would likely benefit from it because their short passing game is better than the Bills. Running the ball won’t be a problem but the Bills may have a “leg-up” on Miami.
Wind speed will not affect today’s game either. The wind is expected to be lower than nine miles per hour, a breeze.
With partly cloudy skies we can expect a humidity increase if rain does occur but that won’t be a problem until the 4th quarter at the earliest. It should be a good day for football in Miami and hopefully, the heat will help beat down the Bills.