Weather delaying Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium is so 2020
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are suffering through another stoppage of play, this time its the weather.
Earlier today Miami Dolphins fans were treated to a game broadcast interruption and now the players get to feel fans’ pain.
As the third quarter started, the Dolphins took the opening kick-off right to the locker room. Lightning in the area has delayed their game with the Buffalo Bills. The rain has been intermittent all day in Miami Gardens but until now, it wasn’t really a big issue.
Earlier today, Miami Dolphins fans were treated to a break in coverage as CBS lost their broadcasting ability when half of Hard Rock Stadium suffered a power outtage. The telecast switched to the Steelers game, the CBS national broadcast.
The outage couldn’t have come at a worse time for Dolphins fans. Miami had just put the ball on the Bills two yard line with a great Preston Williams catch. The problem? Williams’ catch was under review when the outage occurred. That left fans wondering what the outcome was. Luckily Twitter users at the game were able to fill those on the media platform that DeVante Parker had scored and that the challenge was overruled.
Again, we are waiting for the game to resume. The weather could get worse, however. The afternoon forecast called for thunderstorms later in the day with a 55% chance around 4:00 pm.
The game will resume after there has been no lightning in the area for at least 20 minutes. Miami is down by seven but will take over possession for the start of the 3rd when play resumes.