Miami Dolphins’ player of the game award goes to Mike Gesicki
By Nick Belotto
Miami loss their second game of the season to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. In the loss, a few players stood out, but none more than Mike Gesicki.
The Dolphins offense seemed to wake up this week against the Buffalo Bills after a week where they looked poor at best against the New England Patriots but Mike Gesicki shined!
Even though there were a few spots of concern for the Dolphins, certain players played well in the 31-28 loss.
Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns, a significant improvement from his dismal performance last week. Matt Breida and Myles Gaskin looked good as well. And yet, it’s one of Fitzpatrick’s targets that’s going to earn Player of the Game for this week. This week, Mike Gesicki gets the nod for his career game.
Gesicki has been a bit of a mystery for the Dolphins since he was drafted a few years ago. He made some strides towards the end of last season, but his first game this year was nothing to get excited about.
That being said, this week made up for it, even if the team ended up losing. Gesicki set career highs on Sunday with 8 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown. With some of the Buffalo linebackers out with injuries, Gesicki seemed to be a bit of a focal point for this offense going up against smaller defenders. He made those defenders pay time and again on Sunday with a number of big plays.
The biggest, however, came on a highlight, one-handed catch over Dean Marlowe. It was one of those catches that really showed off Gesicki’s athletic potential and kept the Miami offense moving in a game that was still tight at the point.
One-handed highlights aside, Gesicki put together a great game, making a number of catches in tight coverage to help the offense move down the field and keep pace with the strong Buffalo offense. Because of his overall performance, Gesicki is more than deserving for this week’s Player of the Game