Dolphins offensive line improving but Jesse Davis struggling
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to get Jesse Davis up to speed because something is lacking on the right side.
Jesse Davis is a coach favorite and has been around Miami since 2018 but his play on the right side is causing protection issues.
Davis is seasoned enough to be a valuable starter in the NFL but through two games, he isn’t playing at the level that one should expect. In fact, we should all expect more from the veteran.
On Sunday, Davis was pretty much inconsistent throughout the game and he is outplayed by rookie guard Solomon Kindley on the right hand side. With another rookie, Austin Jackson on the left side, some wonder if maybe the Dolphins shouldn’t start 2nd round pick, Robert Hunt, on the outside.
Hunt struggled in camp but got better as the training session continued but there never was a real opportunity for him to take away the starting job from Davis.
Throughout Davis’ career he has shown flashes of being a top lineman in the NFL but just as quickly show that he has a long way to go. This is his season thus far in a nutshell. Inconsistent and getting beat.
Miami needs to see continued growth from the line. Last week against the Patriots, Miami’s line held up pretty well against a much better defensive front. Against Buffalo, once they settled in, they held up well again. But Davis needs to play better and if he can, the offensive line could blossom as the season moves forward.
With two games finished against two really good defensive fronts, the Dolphins won’t get much of a break with Jacksonville on a short week this Thursday and then Seattle’s dominating front a week later.