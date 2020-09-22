Miami Dolphins Josh Boyer needs help and here is how to get it
The Miami Dolphins hired inexperienced Josh Boyer to run the defense. He needs help.
Josh Boyer and his defense could use some help because after two games, nothing is going the way it should be going.
The Miami Dolphins decided to bring out a retired old veteran to run their new-age offense, but on the other side of the ball they decided an injection of youth would be the best way forward, will that decision be the one that determines the season?
Josh Boyer is the Miami Dolphins, Defensive Coordinator. He inherited the position when Patrick Graham left for greener pastures to New York City. Boyer has the pedigree that you would expect, 3 Super Bowl championships learning from the guru himself Bill Bellicheck. However, this is his first coordinator position rather than a position assignment. If the past two games have shown us anything, opposing coordinators are making quick work of this rookie coordinator.
Against New England, Josh McDaniels played with Boyer’s emotions and implemented a run-heavy attack that definitely caught him off guard. Rewind to last Sunday and Brain Daboll flipped the script and implemented a pass-heavy attack, exposing the highest-paid secondary in the NFL.
The knock-on Boyer in his first two games, lack of adjustments. Why wasn’t Xavien Howard assigned to Stefan Diggs, rather than a rookie cornerback that was left out to dry? Where was the over the top help? Why wasn’t a shift in the coverage made after 5 drag routes were successfully completed by three different receivers? The blame shouldn’t just be on Boyer, but also Coach Flores, as many considered him a defensive expert as well. During his media availability yesterday, Coach stated the following:
"“We as a coaching staff have to do a better job of putting guys in position to make plays”"
The above quote is a blanket statement. It really doesn’t mean anything and doesn’t tell us the fans how the Dolphins will look to fix these glaring issues. Listen, the NFL is a copycat league. Once a team exposes you, all other coaches will do the same. So when opposing coaches watch the Dolphins, they have to be laughing, as their entire playbook is open. We can expose the Dolphins with a QB read option or crossing routes, cause they never make the proper adjustments.
Taking a step back, the Dolphins decided to bring back Chan Gailey as he had familiarity with Ryan Fitzpatrick and the spread offense. Even before that, Coach Flores brought in Jim Caldwell to help assist a rookie coaching staff on how to run a team. It’s time for Flores to ask for help, the best ideal solution, Wade Philips.
There are no ties to Wade to the New England coaching tree, but Josh Boyer needs help, and there isn’t a better defensive mind than Wade available. Don’t even think about Rex Ryan, as he would be more of a distraction than a solution. Wade was recently let go of his responsibility with the Rams, so he’s free, although 73 years old. Not sure if he’s loving the retirement life, but this isn’t a coordinator position, rather a role that as a special advisor to tutor and nurture Josh until he can fully understand how to make adjustments and alter the game plan based on the tempo of the game.
Many experts thought the Dolphins would be silly to bring back Chan Gailey after his three-year absence from the NFL. Wade has the pedigree that would impress Coach Flores, and first-hand experience, as Wade Super Bowl win was earned by knocking the Patriots out of the playoffs. Josh Boyer and Coach Flores, don’t be embarrassed to ask for help. It’s out there, you just have to ask.