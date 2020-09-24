Miami Dolphins get into the win column with blowout victory
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have their first win of the young NFL season with a blowout over Jacksonville.
Three straight touchdown drives and a big game by Ryan Fitzpatrick lead the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the 2020 season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick had a really good game on Thursday night as he led the Dolphins to their first victory of the season. Fitzpatrick threw touchdown passes and ran one in as well. The Dolphins started to show signs of life against the Bills but they caught a Jacksonville team that came off a big win on Sunday.
Myles Gaskin started the game and played very well continuing his leadership of the running back group. Gaskin is proving his versatility in both the passing game and the running game.
While the Dolphins offense shined, the defense wasn’t very good. The score is deceptive. Missed tackles by Eric Rowe, Kyle Van Noy, and others allowed the Jaguars to do enough to keep it relatively close but the Jaguars offense continued to make mistakes, lucky for the Dolphins.
Miami needs to figure something out on defense. They will face the 49ers and the Seahawks in the next few weeks and those two teams are tough.
With the Dolphins now in the win column, can they continue the momentum? They have to put together a string of victories to get it done. That will be tough against the Seahawks and 49’ers.
The Dolphins scored over 30 points tonight in their win and gave up only 13 points making stops when they needed to. There is a lot of work to be done but they are finally moving forward instead of the other way.