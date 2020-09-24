Miami Dolphins will be without Byron Jones against the Jaguars
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have released their week three injury report and Byron Jones will be out.
The Miami Dolphins will not have Byron Jones tonight. He hasn’t practiced during this short turnaround after injuring his groin last week against the Bills.
Jones is the only player listed as out for tonight’s game. All of the other players were listed as full practice participants accept for Clayton Fejedelem who has not played this year due to a pectoral injury. He was listed as limited in practice and is listed as doubtful.
Jones was signed to a monster free-agent contract this past off-season but he has yet to get a chance to show what he can do. In week one, the Dolphins faced the Patriots and they didn’t turn to their passing game because they really didn’t need to. Against the Bills, Jones was hurt in the first quarter.
11 players total were on this week’s injury report. Elandon Roberts who missed last week’s game due to a concussion was cleared from the protocol and practiced in full this week. Xavien Howard remained on the injury report even though the practiced in full.
Howard will start tonight and was a bit rusty last week against the Bills. With Howard on one side, the Dolphins are going to need to make a decision on the other side. Last week Noah Igbinoghene did not have a good outing in his first full-time action.
There were reports earlier this week that Miami may look to put Bobby McCain back at corner but so far nothing has materialized. That doesn’t mean we won’t see some different players rotating around in the secondary.
The Jaguars are not a great football team but they play very hard and quarterback Gardner Minshew is more than capable of making plays.