Winning at the half, Miami Dolphins need to fix the defense
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are winning but they have to fix this horrible defense.
The Miami Dolphins are in Jacksonville tonight and are enjoying a 21-7 lead on the Jaguars but their defense has been horrible.
It sounds stupid to say the defense is playing bad considering they only have given up seven points but this team has big issues and I’m not sure how they can fix it. Kyle Van Noy is not being used to the best of his ability, Elandon Roberts looks lost, and the defensive line is getting no push into the pocket. In other words, it’s the same old song and dance.
For whatever reason, the Dolphins defense has managed to keep the Jaguars out of the endzone which honestly, is surprising because they once again are struggling against the run and giving up chunk yards in the passing game. What they are doing is forcing the Jaguars into 3rd downs they are not picking up.
Offensively, Ryan Fitzpatrick is putting on a clinic. Three consecutive touchdown drives to open the game and 11 completions in a row have the Dolphins offense looking good. Myles Gaskin once again gets the start and is looking really good as the featured back. Mike Gesicki is still showing why he should be the focal point of the gameplan, and Preston Williams has a touchdown after dropping one last week.
For all the good on offense, Solomon Kindley is showing that he is simply a major steal in the draft. Kindley is pancake blocking defenders, pushing them into the linebackers, and is just playing great.
Miami needs to continue this for one more half and they will notch their first victory of the season.