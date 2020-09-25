Why Matt Patricia could be the next Miami Dolphins DC
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could look at former Patriots and Lions coach Matt Patricia for their defensive coordinator position in 2021.
I know, we are kicking off week three in the NFL tonight with the Dolphins and Jaguars. There are a lot of games between now and the end of the season but open your mind and hear me out.
Last year the Dolphins defense got better towards the end of the season but Patrick Graham walked away for another job. Miami promoted Josh Boyer and what we know from two games so far is that Boyer’s defense is struggling. It needs to get better and it probably will but will it get so good that the Dolphins won’t seriously consider an upgrade?
Last night Miami’s defense played better but they are still not a very tight unit and while that will change, hopefully, as the season progresses. If Miami wants to get better in the long run, Patricia may be the answer.
In Detroit, Matt Patricia’s name is already starting to be on the tips of tongues in the local media and the fan base. Some believe that he is on the hot seat and it is getting warmer. If, and that is a big IF, Patricia gets fired after the season, Brian Flores needs to make that phone call before Bill Belichick does.
Patricia knows the defensive system that Flores is wanting to run. Maybe even better than Flores himself. He was after all the DC in New England and Flores worked underneath him. Is there a better person with knowledge of the defense than Patricia? I would love to know who that would be.
Patricia could get a look at another HC job but the reality is he probably won’t. If he is fired at season’s end, he will need to find a new job. Belichick would probably bring him back but the NE defense is really good so Patricia probably wouldn’t come back as a DC.
I love the idea of Patricia joining Miami and if he isn’t fired this year, will he be able to hold his job after 2021? Honestly, I’m not sure Patricia will be a long-term coach in Detroit, and frankly, I think he could be a three to five-year DC with the Dolphins.
It is early. VERY early in the season and this is like predicting a draft pick in the 4th round of the 2022 draft but it is something to keep an early eye on. It would make sense and could make Miami’s defense a lot better down the road.