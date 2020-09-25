Ryan Fitzpatrick has a big night that earns him the player of the game award
By Nick Belotto
Ryan Fitzpatrick came to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Miami Dolphins put together a solid outing on Thursday Night Football, led by Ryan Fitzpatrick’s performance earning him player of the game honors.
In an attempt to prove that the beard is mightier than the moustache, Ryan Fitzpatrick put together an incredible performance on Thursday night, helping the Miami offense overcome some of the early struggles they experienced throughout the season.
Fitzpatrick put together an impressive stat line last night to the tune of of 160 yards through the air for 2 touchdowns, and helped out with the running game by adding 38 yards and another touchdown (all stats courtesy of ESPN.com). This stat line helped the Dolphins come out to an early lead against their interstate rival, a lead which they never relinquished.
Most importantly, however, Fitzpatrick looked energized. You could tell that he was having more fun than anybody else on either team and that energy has a huge impact on some of the younger guys that are on the roster.
Fitzpatrick also looked fearless. He never looked like he was overwhelmed (which he generally doesn’t) and played like he had finally hit his stride and found his rhythm. Multiple times throughout the game, Fitzpatrick had his own number called for running plays and even took it upon himself to try and get some yards on the ground to keep their drives going. This is the Fitzpatrick that this team needs in order to be successful this year.
There is no question that Tua Tagovailoa will start at some point this season. But, Ryan Fitzpatrick is doing whatever he can to hold off the young rookie and last night’s performance will definitely keep him in the driver’s seat for the immediate future.