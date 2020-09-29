Miami Dolphins need to stay safe as Covid hits NFL
By Brian Miller
COVID has been a concern since last January and the Miami Dolphins need to take precautions.
The Miami Dolphins, so far have been lucky with the COVID-19 risks but the NFL now may be facing a situation with two teams shutting down.
In the sports world, it only takes one person to create a problem for teams. In the NFL, a positive test that is actually a “positive” could cause a domino effect around the league. We don’t have to look any further than Tennessee.
The Titans, who played the Vikings last Sunday, have suspended in-person workouts this week as three players and two coaches have tested positive. The Vikings, have shut their doors for the week as well. The Vikings will play the Steelers and the Titans will play the Texans in week four.
This is something that will need to get corrected quickly as teams can easily spread the virus from one team to another. The NFL has put strict mask requirements on coaches but may need to adjust that to players wearing shielded facemasks as well.
It is still too early to tell what will happen in this situation but it bears monitoring. The Dolphins had two players opt of the season over COVID concerns but so far there haven’t been any issues among the players or the coaches.
Miami has opened bars, gyms, and restaurants in the last couple of days but players need to use their heads and stay home unless they absolutely need to go out.