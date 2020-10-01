Miami Dolphins and Seattle games typically decided by less than 7 points
The Miami Dolphins best game against the Seattle Seahawks came way back in 2000.
Over the course of history between the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks, it was a game in 2000 that stands out.
Throughout the 15 contests that the Dolphins have played the Seahawks, there has only been one game that either team was shutout. In 2000, the Dolphins beat the Seahawks 23-0 and that 23 point victory is the biggest marging of either team.
The Dolphins have won three games in these two franchises history against each other by large margins. In 1977, the Dolphins beat them 31-13 and in 1984 the Dolphins won 31 to 10. Interestingly enough, 31 points is the most scored by either team.
The Seahawks best single scoring game was 27 points in 1983. While the Dolphins own a 10-5 all-time lead over Seattle. The games typically are close on the scoreboard.
11 games have been decided by 7 points or less. One other was decided by 9 points. The Seahawks largest margin of victory is seven points, they have done that twice.
Consider that as we enter this weeks game. The Seahawks entered the week seven point favorites and are head and shoulders better, on paper, than the young Dolphins. Still, if history has told us anything, these two clubs play very good games.
Miami will try to notch another victory this week at Hard Rock Stadium. Last week the Dolphins got their first win of the season against Jacksoville on Thursday night. Miami will have had three extra days to prepare for Seattle.
The Seahawks, who are 3-0 on the year, needed the entire game to beat Dallas last weekend. The Seahawks have posted no less than 35 points in all three games and Wilson leads the NFL with 14 touchdowns. Five came last week against the Cowboys.
Will the Seahawks finally score more than 27 points? Will this be the first game that Seattle wins by more than seven? Will the Dolphins extend their home-field advantage streak by sending the Seahawks back to the Northwest with their first loss? We will find out on Sunday.