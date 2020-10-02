A Miami Dolphins win on Sunday could be a big confidence booster
The Miami Dolphins will face one of the better teams in the NFL and a win is exactly what Miami needs.
For the Miami Dolphins, a win against a big opponent could last weeks as a major boost in confidence could carry them through tough games.
Miami has one victory so far this season and that came a week from yesterday when they beat the Jaguars. They lost to the Bills in a closer than expected game and they lost to the Patriots in week one. The schedule isn’t going to get easier.
Beating Jacksonville was more a sigh of relief than a boost to the good-old confidence. Miami has the Seahawks this week and then face the 49’ers, Broncos, Chargers, and Rams. While the Broncos and Chargers are both winnable games, the Dolphins need to take games from better opponents as well.
The second half of the season isn’t as bad for the Dolphins who will play the Jets twice, the Bengals, and the getting better Cardinals. They will finish the season however with games against the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, and Raiders.
Miami isn’t expected to make the post-season this year but that doesn’t mean that can’t stay in the chase or maybe slide in. It starts with stringing wins together. To achieve that, it will help to have victories against opponents they are not expected to win. That starts this weekend.
With the Dolphins at home, there is at least a small advantage for them against Seattle and the Seahawks defense hasn’t been great this year. If Miami can keep this game close they could put themselves in a position to win. That is the boost Miami needs for this season and it could carry the younger players forward.