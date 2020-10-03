Mike Gesicki is finally a week to week fantasy football starter
Mike Gesicki is finally posting numbers that gives him value in fantasy football.
Earlier this year I dropped Mike Gesicki from lineup and he is no longer a free agent in any league that I am in. His value in FF has arrived.
Like most tight-ends, the most value in fantasy sports comes in the form of points per reception. Touchdowns are always a bonus and yardage can be misleading. As the season continues in 2020, Gesicki is a player that might actually be worth trading for.
Through three full weeks, the Miami Dolphins have made Gesicki a focal part of their offense, something we saw a little of towards the end of last season with Chad O’Shea at OC. We were not sure if Chan Gailey would continue.
On ESPN where I host several leagues, Gesicki is now the sixth ranked TE by points earned. With 41.5 points on the season, he is only 14 points behind league leading Travis Kelce, widely considered the best TE in football.
If we look at his week to week totals he is elevated by a 27 point outting in week three against the Bills. Fantasy owners shouldn’t be dissappointed by his 8.5 points he earned in week three. Gesicki is going to average between 8 and 15 points a week and that is inline with most second level tight-ends.
While he took a drop in week three, consider that in week one against the Patriots, he was only able to post six points on three receptions. Against the Jaguars, his numbers dropped to one reception. Should that be a concern?
No that should not be a worry for owners of Mike Gesicki and here is why.
The Dolphins didn’t need to pass as much against the Jaguars as they ran the ball quite a bit in the second half. In fact, the Dolphins were criticized for not being more aggressive. This should not be the case as the Dolphins season continues. This week against the Seahawks could be another 8 reception game like he had with the Bills.
Regardless we all know that TE’s can be fickle fantasy contributors and the best TE’s are not the ones that post big weekly numbers but consistently post high single-digit scores or in the teens. Mike Gesicki is going to likely do just that.