Miami Dolphins defense could be in for a long day against Seattle
The Miami Dolphins defense doesn’t match-up well with the Seattle offense.
At Hard Rock Stadium today, the Miami Dolphins will host the Seattle Seahawks and the Dolphins defense is going to be hard pressed to keep them off the field.
The Dolphins will face an offense today that has scored over 30 points in each of their first three weeks. They will face a QB who has thrown five touchdown passes in a game this year, twice, and 14 on the season. They will face the best offense so far this year.
Miami’s defense needs to do a lot of things to put the brakes on the Seahawk offense but it coul be the Dolphins offense that could play a bigger role. The Dolphins need long sustained drives that will keep Wilson and company on the bench. That means Chan Gailey needs to call a really good game instead of the egg he called against the Patriots in week one.
On the defensive side of the ball, stopping the run isn’t so much a priority as it has been in the first three weeks. Running back Chris Carson is expected to play after suffering an MCL sprain a week ago. The Seahawks could take it easy on him this week but their bread and butter right now is the passing game.
This is going to be a big game for two sides of Miami’s defense. Both of which have struggled and need to play better.
In the secondary, the Dolphins “potentially best CB tandem” in 2020 hasn’t played but on snap together. Byron Jones is likely out again this week and that will leave Xavien Howard on his own with another CB on the other side. The Dolphins have not been able to stop slot receivers or even outside receivers consistently.
Seattle has really good receivers who can get separation and make plays. The Dolphins are going to need to keep them in check and can’t afford to start each play with a five-yard cushion because they are showing they can’t recover.
If the secondary is going to find success they will need to front seven to do their job and that means getting pressure on Russell Wilson. Miami has not done well in that department this year. Not from the defensive line, not from the edge rushers, and not from the interior linebackers.
The Dolphins have 7 sacks in the season so far and they only have one interception. Russell Wilson doesn’t make many mistakes so Miami has to get him under duress to make him throw too early.
This game is about stopping Wilson and keep him on the sideline. If the Dolphins can do that, they have a shot.