Miami Dolphins to give Seattle Seahawks a warm welcome today
The Miami Dolphins will host the Seahawks today and are giving them a warm welcome.
Today’s weather in Miami is perfect for a team that isn’t used to playing in South Florida, with temps favoring the Miami Dolphins.
At kick off today, the Dolphins and Seahawks will play under mostly cloudy skies and only a 15% chance of rain. While the sun may not be beating down directly on the Seahawks bench at Hard Rock Stadium, there is a 78% humidity and an expected high of 87 degrees.
The coast to coast trip for the Seahawks is a long one and they haven’t faired well in the past when they have made the trip to Miami. The good news is they get a reprieve from the beatdown that the direct sunlight puts on opposing teams. While it calls for mostly cloudy, this is Miami and that can change on a dime so it is still very possible that Seattle gets their share of vitamin D today.
Miami will be lucky if the weather plays even a small role in wearing down the Seattle offense or defense. The key to that is not relying on the sun but keeping the Seattle defense on the field for long sustained drives and the Seattle offense on the bench.
Russell Wilson is having his best season of his career through three games and Miami needs to put that in check if they want to have a chance to win the game.
With only 15 MPH winds expected, field goals should not be a problem for either team.