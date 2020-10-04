Miami Dolphins hold strong but can’t put it together in the end
The Miami Dolphins drop to 1-3 on the season after losing a heartbreaker to the Seahawks on Sunday.
It too the Miami Dolphins almost an entire game to lose to the Seahaws and Seattle needed the entire game to take it over.
There was nothing flashy about the Miami Dolphins offense on Sunday but they almost got the job done trading points most of the game but in the end, they let their defense down who put them in position series after series to win.
Miami gave up 14 points following interceptions by Ryan Fitzpatrick. The first came on the team’s first drive and the last came with just over 4:00 minutes left with the Seahawks up by nine. The second interception sealed the game for the Seahawks.
Miami’s defense may have played their best game of the season keeping the high-octane Seahawks at bay most of the day. At half-time, the game was 17-9 immediately after a Dolphins field goal put Miami within one point. The defense gave up a 4 play 73 yard drive that culminated in a touchdown with 23 seconds left in the half.
Miami stopped the Seahawks on their opening third quarter drive when Xavien Howard intercepted a Russell Wilson pass in the endzone. It looked as though this may turn out to be the game saving play of the day but Miami’s offense could not generate anything more than field goals.
Russell led the Seahawks on two late touchdown drives, one off the Fitzpatrick interception. The two scores late in the fourth would turn a 17-15 lead into a 31-15 blowout. The ensuing drive by Miami would add a garbage touchdown on a Fitzpatrick run but while it makes the score look a lot better, the game was over when the Seahawks scored after the INT.
The Dolphins played well on both sides of the ball but the youth of the team showed late in the game when the offense needed to put the ball in the endzone and the defense needed a stop. Neither side did their job and the well-rounded Seahawks turned a tight game into a 31-23 victory.
The point differential is only the second largest margin of victory by the Seahawks over the Dolphins in the two franchise history. Miami once lost by nine.