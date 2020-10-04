Miami Dolphins needed Byron Jones but maybe next week
The Miami Dolphins have released their inactives for week four and Byron Jones is on it again.
Today the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks will face off in Miami and the teams have released their inactives for the game.
Byron Jones is the headliner again this weekend as he makes another appearance on the inactive list but the good news is that earlier this week, guard Solomon Kindley was listed as questionable with an ankle issue, today, he is on the field.
Kindley has been extraordinary through four games and continues to look like a major steal for the Dolphins brass. He is probably more needed on the field today than any other lineman.
Jones hasn’t played but one series all year after being injured in week one. He returned to practice in a limited role this week so perhaps he is on pace to return next weekend.
Joining Jones on the list this week is Malcolm Perry, Kavon Frazier, Jason Strowbridge, and Adam Pankey. Miami is getting back safety/corner/special teams ace, Clayton Fejedelem who will make his first appearance of the season today.
For Seattle, Jamal Adams will be the team’s headliner. He didn’t make the trip to Miami and was ruled out on Wednesday. CB Quinton Dunbar will also be out of today’s game as will corner Neiko Thorpe. Seattle will also be without guard Kyle Fuller and running back Carlos Hyde. Jordyn Brooks and Lano Hill round out their list.
Running back Chris Carson will play today and start against the Dolphins. The Seahawks starting runner was questionable after an MCL scare last weekend.
Today’s kick-off is at 1:00.