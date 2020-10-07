Miami Dolphins five biggest disappointments through the first four games
The Miami Dolphins are four games into the season with 3/4s of the season to go.
After four games in the 2020 season, the Miami Dolphins are 1-3 on the year and 1-1 at Hard Rock Stadium but there is a lot of football left to play.
There are some good things that Miami has done. The offensive line is looking like it could become one of the top units in the league. While it is not there yet, no one can complain about the impressive play of Solomon Kindley and even Austin Jackson is looking like he will be the real deal.
Across the board the Dolphins have done well in each area and while some players have shined, others, well, we expected to see a lot more of what they had to offer when the arrived.
Elandon Roberts is starting to get better for the Miami Dolphins but missed tackles need to stop.
Another former member of the New England Patriots, Elandon Roberts was supposed to come in and like Kyle Van Noy, slide into the Dolphins defense with little to no problems. Instead, he hasn’t been the player that many thought he would be.
Roberts still has 20 combined tackles on the year but on several occassions he has been out of position against the run and isn’t having the line of scrimmage impact that we thought he would. He has a lot of room to improve and should see increased production as the season goes on but he has to do a better job when he is on the field.
Roberts isn’t disappointing as much as the expectations were higher for him coming from a similar system and coaching style.