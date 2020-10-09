3 Miami Dolphins MVP candidates for the 49ers game
The Miami Dolphins are heading to San Francisco to face the 49ers and these players need to step up.
When the Miami Dolphins play San Francisco this weekend these three players have a good shot at being the team’s MVP of the game.
We are going to mix it up this week with the Dolphins and the 49ers and instead of trying to guess one player that would stand out among the rest, we are going to name three.
Jerome Baker needs a big game. The most consistent linebacker on the roster is going to have to be aware of the 49ers’ strong running game but he also needs to be mindful of TE Greg Kittle who is one of the best in the league. Earlier this week Kittle told local San Francisco media that he “really liked the gameplan against the Dolphins”. Which should mean, they are getting me involved a lot.
That is to be expected, the 49ers top receiver is Deebo Samuel who played his first game last weekend.
Baker is going to have his hands full this weekend but he has the capability to handle everything that is thrown his way. He is the core of the defensive front seven and should have a big game.
NOTE: This was written prior to Austin Jackson being placed on the IR list today. I would add in the left tackle, whomever that will be, will be the candidate considering they will need to play very well on Sunday. We will have more on the Jackson IR move later.
Offensively, Austin Jackson is my pick for this week’s MVP. He will face a tough edge rush despite Bosa not being there. The Dolphins need to protect Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jackson will have to play a very good game. Thus far he has been good but he has yet to have that one standout stellar game.
That should change this weekend as I see Jackson getting the job done and keeping the edge free for Myles Gaskin, Matt Breida, and Ryan Fitzpatrick upright.
Our last MVP candidate this week is Eric Rowe. Rowe will have to add run support to the Dolphins defense but he also has the potential to pull in some balls from 49ers QB Nick Mullens. Rowe has had a quiet but solid first quarter of the. a year and I expect that to continue. He won’t face top WRs this weekend which should enable him to be in a position to make plays.
Mullens looks to make another start this week as Jimmy Garrapolo returned to a limited basis this week.