Miami Dolphins rookie left tackle Austin Jackson lands on injured reserve
The Miami Dolphins announced today that rookie left tackle, Austin Jackson, was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.
The Miami Dolphins will be without rookie left tackle Austin Jackson on Sunday when they travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.
The Dolphins placed Jackson on the injured reserve list Friday afternoon. This designation means that Miami will be without Jackson for a minimum of 3 weeks. Flores was noncommittal when asked who would replace Jackson by saying that Julie’n Davenport, Robert Hunt and Michael Deiter are all in the mix.
Although banged up, the 49ers still have a good defense which will test whoever plays left tackle this week. Jackson injured his foot last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson has been very good through the first quarter of the season and will tough shoes to fill.
To replace Jackson on the 53 man roster the Dolphins have promoted rookie running back Salvon Ahmed. Ahmed was signed in late August. Ahmed played his college ball at the University of Washington where in 2019 he rushed for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns.
In other news, Miami will also be without tight end Durham Smythe and defensive end Shaq Lawson this week as they have been ruled out for Sunday’s game. The Dolphins won’t release the remaining players out for Sunday until about an hour before kick-off.
The Dolphins offensive line has been better than many expected this year and losing Jackson is not ideal as the unit continues to mold together. The Dolphins will play in San Francisco as one of the late games.