A couple of minor surprises with Miami Dolphins inactive list for today
The Miami Dolphins have released their inactive list for their game against the 49’ers.
In less than an hour, the Miami Dolphins will play their fifth game of the 2020 season and this week’s inactive list has a little bit of drama in it.
While the names of the players on the list are relatively no big surprises, Jordan Howard is a healthy scratch. To be honest, his play on the field has dropped from week to week as has his production. The Dolphins who called up RB Slavon Ahmed are not putting him on the active game-day roster.
Malcolm Perry remains on the inactive list but new additions include Durham Smythe and Shaq Lawson, both of whom were ruled out yesterday.
Another eyebrow-raiser is the presence of Jason Strowbridge on the inactive list. The Dolphins signed Tyshun Render to the active roster on Friday evening and he will be active for today’s game.
For the 49ers, Nick Mullens will be inactive as Jimmy Garoppolo returns to the field. WR Dante Pettis will miss this week’s game as well. The 49ers already have a thin WR group so they will likely try and pound the ball on Miami’s fragile run defense.
TE Daniel Helm, OL Tom Compton, CB Emmanuel Moseley, and CB Dontae Johnson round out the 49ers who will not be on the field today.
Miami is going to face a tough running offense and a quarterback who is somewhat mobile. They will need to play tight on the line and the front seven is going to play a big part in the outcome of the game.
Miami enters the game as eight-point underdogs which isn’t really a surprise but the margin is a lot higher than many would have thought. Especially considering that the Dolphins could make this a big game early and if they can force the 49ers to pass the ball, they have a shot to win.